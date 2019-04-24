Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research set a $133.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.12.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $479,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,579 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

