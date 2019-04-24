STAAR Surgical (STAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 2.10. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $271,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,805.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $655,538. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

