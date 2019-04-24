Square, Inc. (SQ) Stake Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 316.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 340.1% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 257.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,622.50, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 3.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,712,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,118,746 shares of company stock worth $84,091,554. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Square to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Square to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Square, Inc. (SQ) Stake Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/square-inc-sq-stake-raised-by-carroll-financial-associates-inc.html.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.