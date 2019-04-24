Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) Plans GBX 0.58 Dividend

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SSIF stock remained flat at $GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.19).

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

