SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SPSC stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $283,780.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $177,473.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,828.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,731 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Read More: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.