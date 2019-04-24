SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $283,780.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $177,473.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,828.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,731 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/sps-commerce-spsc-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.