Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Speedway Motorsports an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRK. ValuEngine downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE:TRK traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 4,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,953. Speedway Motorsports has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $561.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Speedway Motorsports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Speedway Motorsports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

