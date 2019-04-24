Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,165 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems comprises about 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.34. 690,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,892. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.83 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $1,873,364.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,080.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 45,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $6,378,179.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,387 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,567. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/speece-thorson-capital-group-inc-sells-2165-shares-of-varian-medical-systems-inc-var.html.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.