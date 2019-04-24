SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC accounts for 1.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $81,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2,597.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.57. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 12-month low of $1,603.40 and a 12-month high of $1,790.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1756 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

