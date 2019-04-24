Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Therapeutics, Inc. offers gene therapy. The Company’s product candidate consist of SPK-RPE65, SPK-CHM, SPK-FIX which are in different clinical phases, for the treatment of additional blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $114.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.48 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.07.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $110.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.68. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.89). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

