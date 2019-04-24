Southern (SO) PT Set at $51.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Southern (NYSE:SO) has been assigned a $51.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

SO opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $52.98.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry A. Clark III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,341 shares of company stock worth $19,342,988 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Southern by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $4,727,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

