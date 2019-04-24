Southern Co (SO) Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,985,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,013,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,630,000 after acquiring an additional 731,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,620,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,048,000 after acquiring an additional 193,771 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

SO stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $361,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

