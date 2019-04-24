Sony (SNE) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SNE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. CLSA restated a buy rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sony from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.62 to $44.04 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.32.

Sony stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. Sony had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $2,401.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,676.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $234.08 EPS. Sony’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sony will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,478,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

