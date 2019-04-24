Sonic Automotive (SAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonic Automotive stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

