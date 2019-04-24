Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Now Covered by Vertical Group

Investment analysts at Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Vertical Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 36.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $565.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.66 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $70,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

