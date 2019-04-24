So-Young International (SY) Plans to Raise $166 Million in May 2nd IPO

So-Young International (SY) plans to raise $166 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, May 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 13,000,000 shares at a price of $11.80-$13.80 per share.

In the last 12 months, So-Young International generated $89.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $2.1 million. So-Young International has a market-cap of $1.3 billion.

Deutsche Bank Securities and CICC served as the underwriters for the IPO.

So-Young International provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our business model comprises three integrated components: (i) our original, reliable and professional content and its distribution through major social media networks and our targeted media platforms in China, (ii) our highly engaged social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and (iii) our transparent and user-friendly online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. With reliable and comprehensive content, as well as a multitude of social functions on our platform, users seeking medical aesthetic treatment can discover products and services, evaluate their quality, and reserve desired treatment. “.

So-Young International was founded in 2014 and has 862 employees. The company is located at 3/F, Wangjing SOHO-Tower 3A, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100102, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 10 5707-6564 or on the web at http://www.soyoung.com.

