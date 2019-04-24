Snap (SNAP) Issues Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Snap updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SNAP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 57,879,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,341,395. Snap has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 166,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $1,539,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,793,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,572,799.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 80,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $742,571.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,974.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,643,476 shares of company stock valued at $66,573,374 in the last three months.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
