Snap (SNAP) Issues Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Snap updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 57,879,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,341,395. Snap has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 166,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $1,539,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,793,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,572,799.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 80,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $742,571.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,974.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,643,476 shares of company stock valued at $66,573,374 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Snap by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Snap by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 1,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Snap by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 106,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

