Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward Sells 21,000 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SNA opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.13 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 18.64%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $185.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

