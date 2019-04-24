Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.50 Million Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (PRA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in ProAssurance by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.62.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $228.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.50 Million Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (PRA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/smith-graham-co-investment-advisors-lp-has-5-50-million-holdings-in-proassurance-co-pra.html.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.