Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 2,420 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

JNPR stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,033 shares of company stock worth $698,957 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

