SLM (SLM) PT Set at $13.00 by Wedbush

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) has been assigned a $13.00 price objective by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,625 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SLM by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

