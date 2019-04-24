SingularityNET Trading Down 16.4% This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $20.38 million and $1.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Tidex and Liqui. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00406140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00997971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00176917 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001303 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.