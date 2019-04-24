Simmons First National (SFNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $170.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million.

SFNC opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Simmons First National by 56.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

