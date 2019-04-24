Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

SLAB stock traded up $14.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.04. 37,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,125. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 913 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $83,457.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $87,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,012.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,995,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,565.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 689,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,272,000 after purchasing an additional 647,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,679,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

