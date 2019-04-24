Silgan (SLGN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. Silgan also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.51-0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Silgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.10.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Silgan has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Silgan news, insider Anthony J. Allott sold 63,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $1,808,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 972,075 shares in the company, valued at $27,694,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Jennings sold 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $183,289.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,116.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,435. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

