Sientra (SIEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,912,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 767,915 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $7.52.

SIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Get Sientra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.08.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.19). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.51% and a negative net margin of 121.28%. The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Sientra by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,017,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/sientra-sien-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.