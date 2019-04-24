Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Holdings Reduced by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,669,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,106,000 after purchasing an additional 227,363 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 374,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,165,000 after purchasing an additional 211,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,331,000 after purchasing an additional 206,266 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $77,927,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $467.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $465.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.43.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $460.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total transaction of $593,026.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

