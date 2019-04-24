ShadowCash Price Reaches $0.0662 (SDC)

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One ShadowCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShadowCash has a market cap of $443,159.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00001138 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ShadowCash Profile

ShadowCash (SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShadowCash is shadowproject.io . The official message board for ShadowCash is talk.shadowproject.io . The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

ShadowCash Coin Trading

ShadowCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShadowCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

