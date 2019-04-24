Sequans Communications (SQNS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQNS. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Sequans Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,609. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 523.25% and a negative net margin of 91.72%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. FMR LLC owned 0.49% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

