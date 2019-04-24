Senseonics (SENS) Shares Up 10.3%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price shot up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.15. 1,898,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,791,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SENS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 382,058 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Senseonics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 382,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

