Sensata Technologies (ST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $51.09 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.27 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $2,332,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,548,600 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $263,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 45,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

