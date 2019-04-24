Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,305 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In related news, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $117,760.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $316,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

