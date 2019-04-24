Secure Energy Services (SES) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TSE:SES opened at C$8.56 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$683.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$741.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.30000002840237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 68,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$561,156.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,475,931.50. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 25,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$208,188.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,968 shares in the company, valued at C$1,979,736. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,357 shares of company stock worth $1,122,216.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

