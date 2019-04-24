Scholium Group PLC (LON:SCHO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and a PE ratio of -106.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scholium Group (SCHO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/scholium-group-scho-sets-new-12-month-low-at-40-00.html.

About Scholium Group (LON:SCHO)

Scholium Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trade and retail of rare and antiquarian books and works on paper primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also trades rare books, decorative prints, and fine art. It trades its products under the Shapero Rare Books, Scholium Trading, and Shapero Modern brand names.

