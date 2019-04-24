Schlumberger (SLB) Given a $44.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has been given a $44.00 target price by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $45.89 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,635,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 139,145.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,140,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135,364 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,436,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

