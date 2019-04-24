Santacruz Silver Mining (SCZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

