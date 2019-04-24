Sanofi (SAN) Given a €81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.73 ($99.69).

Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

