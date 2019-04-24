salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Holdings Boosted by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,500.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,511 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in salesforce.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,994,000 after purchasing an additional 98,565 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,528,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $923,059.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.56, for a total transaction of $1,485,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,673 shares of company stock worth $71,236,628 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

