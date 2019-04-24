salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 8,220 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.83, for a total transaction of $1,313,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,123.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.19, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,022,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in salesforce.com by 29,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642,889 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,694,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,352,421,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

