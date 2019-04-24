Salem Media Group (SALM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.01

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 28568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

SALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Noble Financial raised Salem Media Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The stock has a market cap of $52.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts predict that Salem Media Group Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is 288.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 387,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

