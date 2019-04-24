Saia (SAIA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.84 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.32.
SAIA opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $128,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $350,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Saia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
