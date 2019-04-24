Saia (SAIA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.84 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.32.

SAIA opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Saia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $128,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $350,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Saia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

