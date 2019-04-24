Saga PLC (SAGA) Insider Lance Batchelor Buys 32,365 Shares

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) insider Lance Batchelor purchased 32,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £18,448.05 ($24,105.64).

Lance Batchelor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 14th, Lance Batchelor purchased 131 shares of Saga stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($195.14).

Shares of SAGA stock traded up GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 60.90 ($0.80). 5,089,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14. Saga PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 55.65 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The firm has a market cap of $683.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Saga’s payout ratio is currently -0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAGA shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Investec reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Saga from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130.40 ($1.70).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

