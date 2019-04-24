RYU Apparel (RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 321446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

