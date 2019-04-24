Ruggie Capital Group Has $497,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Ruggie Capital Group trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,068 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 883.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 44,350.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 1,075,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,720. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

