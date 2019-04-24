Roth Capital Reiterates “$75.00” Price Target for First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been assigned a $75.00 price target by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 33,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $64,330.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at $455,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,033 shares of company stock worth $2,461,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3,850.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,661 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

