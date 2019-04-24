Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on IMPINJ (PI)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.25. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 28.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 14,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.