Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 28th.

NYSE ROL opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 0.49. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $444.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

In other Rollins news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

