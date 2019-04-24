Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotia Howard Weill

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Scotia Howard Weill in a report released on Monday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.
RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.
Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $88,666,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 198,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 138,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
