Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotia Howard Weill

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Scotia Howard Weill in a report released on Monday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $88,666,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 198,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 138,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

