Rodger D. Fuller Sells 5,085 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON) Stock

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $306,371.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,805 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

