Ring Energy (REI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

“We reiterate our Outperform rating and $9 PT. Production: REI announced 1Q19 production and pricing that imply higher 1Q19 revenue. Production averaged 6,324 BOEPD, below our street-low estimate of 6,593 BOEPD and consensus of 7,245 BOEPD, largely due to few well completions in the quarter. Realized prices of $47.40/BOE were higher than our estimate of $41.88/BOE due to narrower oil differentials. The update implies 1Q19 revenue of ~$27MM, above our estimate of ~$25MM but below consensus of ~$29MM. Additionally, March 2019 production of 6,381 BOEPD is lower than December 2018 production of 6,908 BOEPD but higher than January 2019 production of ~6,100 BOEPD.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Ring Energy stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,039,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,948,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 831,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 814,599 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,573,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 651,017 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

