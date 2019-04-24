Reviewing AMS AG/ADR (AMSSY) & DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. AMS AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DEUTSCHE POST A/S pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEUTSCHE POST A/S 0 2 4 0 2.67 AMS AG/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.20%. Given DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DEUTSCHE POST A/S is more favorable than AMS AG/ADR.

This table compares DEUTSCHE POST A/S and AMS AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEUTSCHE POST A/S 3.47% 16.57% 4.67% AMS AG/ADR 6.71% 1.13% 0.42%

0.1% of DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DEUTSCHE POST A/S and AMS AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEUTSCHE POST A/S $68.32 billion 0.63 $3.07 billion $2.43 14.37 AMS AG/ADR $1.63 billion N/A $106.58 million N/A N/A

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has higher revenue and earnings than AMS AG/ADR.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMS AG/ADR has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S beats AMS AG/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services. The Express division provides courier and express services to business and private customers. The Supply Chain division offers supply chain solutions, including warehousing, transport, and value-added services. The Global Forwarding, Freight division transports goods by rail, road, air, and sea; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About AMS AG/ADR

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing. The company also offers single-chip solutions enabling Internet of Things connectivity and precise control of smart lights and replacement lamps; spectral sensing chip scale solutions for color identification, authentication, spectroscopy, and other industrial and consumer-level optical detection applications; CMOS image sensors for machine vision, medical, broadcast, traffic, scientific, and photography imaging markets; and magnetic position sensors for industrial, medical, robotics, consumer, and automotive, applications. In addition, it provides power management products for mobile phones, portable navigation devices, personal audio/video players, and personal healthcare devices; battery management solutions, including battery chargers and battery sensor interfaces; and flow sensors for flow metering applications. Further, the company provides time-to-digital converters for high-precision time interval measurement; wireless connectivity products; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

